Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,067 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCXLF. HSBC downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.08) price target (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.31)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $809.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$12.70 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

