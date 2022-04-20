Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,067 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCXLF. HSBC downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.08) price target (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.31)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $809.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$12.70 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

