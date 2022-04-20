Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCHDF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.09) to GBX 376 ($4.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 4,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,270. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

