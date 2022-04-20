Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.17 ($2.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 133.10 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.36. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £683.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

