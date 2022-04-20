HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.58 million to $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $345,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBI opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $482.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.