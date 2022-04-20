Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.43.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average is $204.17. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

