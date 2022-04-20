Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.