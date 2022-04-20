Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

