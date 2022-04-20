Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBNC opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

