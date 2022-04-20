Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

