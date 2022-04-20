HSBC Lowers Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) to Hold

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYIGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
