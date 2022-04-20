HSBC Lowers Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGFGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYIGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.