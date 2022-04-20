HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 735 at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.29) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 565 ($7.35) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 216,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.