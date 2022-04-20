Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HNP stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

