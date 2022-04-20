Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
HNP stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
