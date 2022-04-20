HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $393,300.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HUBS traded down $28.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.13. The stock had a trading volume of 537,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

