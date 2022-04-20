Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

HBM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

