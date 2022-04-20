Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.010-$2.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.01-2.09 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

