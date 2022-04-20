Humana (HUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $6.76 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY22 guidance at $24.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUM stock opened at $458.69 on Wednesday. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

