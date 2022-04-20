Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $458.69 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Humana by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Humana by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Humana by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.