Hut 8 Mining Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

HUT stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $790.81 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 615,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

