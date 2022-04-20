Hut 8 Mining Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
