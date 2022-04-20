iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Cut to C$88.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.28.

Shares of iA Financial stock remained flat at $$58.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

