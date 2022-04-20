IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IAA. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

