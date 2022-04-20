IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

IAG stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

