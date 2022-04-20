IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 636,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,951,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $31,851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.