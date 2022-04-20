IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.