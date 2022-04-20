IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 51.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.98.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.10. 614,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1403057 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.