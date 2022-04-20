iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of iBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -5.36. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iBio will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 14,506.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

