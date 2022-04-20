Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Investec

Equities researchers at Investec started coverage on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IBJHF stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Ibstock has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Ibstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

