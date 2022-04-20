Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Financial Survey

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -5.10% -5.32% -1.85% Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Icahn Enterprises and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.40%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $11.33 billion 1.39 -$518.00 million ($2.15) -25.02 Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 83.42 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -7.02

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family homes and residential units; and golf and club operations. This segment also engages in hotel and timeshare resort operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

