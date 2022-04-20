Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) vs. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Critical Survey

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LightPath Technologies and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 108.57%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.26 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -9.94 Ideal Power $580,000.00 83.98 -$4.77 million ($0.79) -10.44

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22% Ideal Power -5.60% -18.45% -17.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

