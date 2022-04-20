ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 144.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

