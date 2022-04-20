Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £19,888 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £19,888 ($25,875.62).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Ian Simm sold 1,300 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.58), for a total transaction of £12,571 ($16,355.71).

Shares of LON:IPX remained flat at $GBX 908 ($11.81) during trading hours on Wednesday. 126,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 930.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,138.47. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 740 ($9.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,350 ($17.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.