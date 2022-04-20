Impinj (PI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.050-$0.010 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $75,846.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,510.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 114,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 61,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

