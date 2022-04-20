Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $651,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 399,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.35 and a beta of 1.76. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Inari Medical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 338,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inari Medical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inari Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,632,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

