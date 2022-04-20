Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

