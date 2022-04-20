Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26.
In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $5,774,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Incyte by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
