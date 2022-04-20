Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $5,774,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Incyte by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

