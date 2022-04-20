Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.
INCY opened at $79.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.
In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
