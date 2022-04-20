Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

INCY opened at $79.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

