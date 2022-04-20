Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.47 on Monday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

