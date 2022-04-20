Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

