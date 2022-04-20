indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Lowered to $13.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $909.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

