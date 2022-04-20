Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.66.

INE stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.53. 385,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.97. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.92.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

