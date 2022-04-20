InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $893.06 million and a P/E ratio of 219.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. On average, analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

