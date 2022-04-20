InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.
OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $893.06 million and a P/E ratio of 219.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
