Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average is $223.13. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

