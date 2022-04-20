Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

