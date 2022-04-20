Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $76.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $76.78 million. Inogen reported sales of $86.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $371.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

