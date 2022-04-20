Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) CEO Axel Bolte Buys 67,750 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) CEO Axel Bolte bought 67,750 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at $954,141.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 17,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

