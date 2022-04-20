Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) CEO Axel Bolte Buys 67,750 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) CEO Axel Bolte bought 67,750 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at $954,141.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 17,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $19.58.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.