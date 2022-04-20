Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke Purchases 27,100 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 17,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

