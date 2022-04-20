Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke Purchases 27,100 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of INZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 17,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.