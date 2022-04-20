Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Acquires 1,070,000 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 1,070,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,068. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 113,015 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth about $3,717,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INZY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

