Insider Buying: Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Acquires 26,528 Shares of Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Bissett bought 26,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896 ($25,886.03).

Graeme Bissett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Graeme Bissett purchased 755 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £498.30 ($648.32).

ASIT opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.55 million and a PE ratio of -26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60.03 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

