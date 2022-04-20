Insider Buying: Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Acquires 26,528 Shares of Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Bissett bought 26,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896 ($25,886.03).
Graeme Bissett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Graeme Bissett purchased 755 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £498.30 ($648.32).
ASIT opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.55 million and a PE ratio of -26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60.03 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21).
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.
Featured Stories
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.