Insider Buying: American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) President Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) President Thomas M. Sauve bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,350.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 4,424,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043,617.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AREC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AREC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.