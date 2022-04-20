Insider Buying: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Purchases 82,683 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 82,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $3,103,092.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at $222,537,249.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner bought 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner bought 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner bought 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner bought 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner bought 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

Confluent stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 2,186,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.